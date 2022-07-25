Aamir Khan has been quite these last few days, which is surprising because it is the last leg of promotions before ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ releases in cinemas on August 11.

However, it seems like the actor was hard at work and in a genius marketing move, he has managed to sign a deal with movie theatre giant PVR which will provide most showcasing of his movie at PVR cinemas across the country.

As reported exclusively by Bollywood Hungama, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will get over 65 percent of showcasing at all PVRs across the country, which only leaves 35 percent for the competing movie, ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Aamir has partnered with PVR. It’s a barter deal, and in the process, he will end up getting a major chunk of showcasing at PVR cinemas in India. The national chain controls nearly 55 percent of the total multiplex business in India, and with this move, Aamir will have an upper hand on the showcasing front to start with.”

The source further added about how team ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is responding to this and said, “Raksha Bandhan team is well aware of their target audience. While Laal Singh Chaddha is more of an urban film, Raksha Bandhan caters to the rural belts and hence, Zee Studios is focusing more on getting the showcasing in single screens of India. By the time of release, though the overall showcasing will be in favour of Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan too, will have enough shows as an opportunity to become a hit.”

While both teams will battle it out to see who comes out as the winner, both movies have different targets to be termed a success.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has to outdo the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to emerge as the most successful movie of 2022 and that’s the target, but ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will only need to get to the Rs. 85 crore mark, and it will be a successful venture.

The source weighed in on this and said, “Given the targets for both the films, it’s obvious for LSC to get at-least 20 percent better showcasing that Raksha Bandhan. It’s a fair division, giving both films enough platform to get the numbers and attain targets.” Both movies are slated to release in cinemas on August 11, 2022.