Aamir Khan spills the beans on his divorce with Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan is someone who keeps away from news and doesn’t make a lot of appearances unless he has a movie releasing. Things have been quiet on that front, because Aamir’s last release was in 2019 – ‘Thugs of Hindostan’!

That movie had a disappointing run at the box office, and soon after news came about his next movie, ta remake of the acclaimed timeless Tom Hanks classic, ‘Forrest Gump’.

Aamir got the rights to remake that movie and we will all be seeing ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on the big screens soon.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Aamir made headlines because he and his wife of 14 years, Kiran Rao announced their separation.

The media circus began. Speculations were rife that Aamir was having an affair, there were several unsavory reports about Aamir and his rumored affairs. Through it all Aamir Khan maintained a dignified silence. Neither accepting nor refuting any claims.

So it was surprising that during a recent TV channel interview, when was asked about his decision to divorce, Aamir was more than forthcoming. In fact, he had a lot to say. He said, Kiran ji and I love each other. We have a lot of respect and fondness for each other. And I understand that people don’t understand our equation. It’s difficult for people to understand. This is because, usually, we don’t see a bond like this (among couples who separate).”

He further added that he and Kiran discussed this for a long time. They both consider each other as family. In fact despite the divorce, Kiran Rao, her parents and siblings are still family to him. He said that their relationship as husband and wife changed. They both wanted to give respect to marriage as an institution. He elaborated that they both were working together and collaborating on the Paani foundation. In fact, Kiran Rao still lives in the same building as him, only a floor above.

Clearly Aamir had a lot to say on the subject because he even talked about his first wife. Stating that even Reena is a part of the Paani foundation and he still has cordial relationship with her as well.

Aamir said, “Usually, when couples separate, they tend to fight. But this didn’t happen, neither with Reena ji and me nor with Kiran ji and me. My younger sister Farhat got married to Reena’s younger brother, Rajeev Datta. So, you see, our family is quite connected to each other.”

The interviewer did point out that usually when couples separate there are times it’s because of a third person. To that Aamir said, yes that can happen, but he insisted that in both his marriages that was not true. He said, he knew people assumed Kiran was already in his life when he divorced Reena, but he said that though Kiran was a part of ‘Lagaan’, she was one of 300 people in that film crew and he didn’t know much about her then.

He concluded by saying that he and his ex-wives keep their children as priorities so every step taken is to ensure no harm comes to them .