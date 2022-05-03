Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known for his creative bent of mind when it comes to film marketing and promotions, this time has another idea up his sleeve for his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ where he stars opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actor is all set to release his own podcast, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan’.

The move will allow Aamir to communicate and connect with the audience as he will discuss ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, behind-the-scenes action, anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, interesting incidents from the set and other such intriguing ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ stories.

The first Aamir Khan podcast is expected to be out on May 5 and will be available on T-Series’ YouTube channel, Saavn and RedFM.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, has been directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The film is a remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Forrest Gump’ which debuted in theatres in 1994.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is all set to release on August 11 in theatres worldwide.

