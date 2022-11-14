ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aamir Khan to produce ‘Champions’

NewsWire
0
0

After much ambiguity and constant tussle of ‘yes’ or ‘no’, it’s sorted that Aamir Khan will be a part of “Champions” but, here’s the catch – the actor will be working on the project in the capacity of a producer.

News about Aamir Khan’s upcoming project “Champions” has been doing the rounds for a while.

The actor, who was most recently seen in “Laal Singh Chaddha”, was in Delhi recently for his childhood friend’s event. There, the actor made the revelation about the project.

The actor expressed his thoughts about being in the producer’s chair for the film.

“It’s a wonderful script, it’s a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids,” Aamir said.

“I will be producing ‘Champions’ because I really believe in the film, I think it’s a great story.”

The film will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.

20221114-184603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sean Penn filming documentary in Ukraine on Russian invasion

    Nikhita Gandhi on remixes: Indian audience is big on recall factor

    Everyday I will pray for your heart’s joy, actress DD tells...

    ‘Anek’: Sushil Pandey on playing undercover agent, reuniting with Ayushmann, Anubhav...