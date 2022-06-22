Aamir Khan launched the much-awaited trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with plenty of fanfare and build up during the IPL Final at the end of May 2022.

Much to his surprise though, the trailer received a mixed response from audiences. Aamir Khan and his team were confident that the feedback for the trailer would be all positive so they were taken aback somewhat by the reactions.

Now, evidently, Bollywood Hungama reports that a source from the production exclusively told them that Aamir Khan has evidently taken the criticism positively and is accordingly reworking the marketing strategy of the movie. He is also apparently looking into the movie’s edit as well as the subsequent trailer cut.

A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, “Aamir has plans to launch multiple trailers for Laal Singh Chaddha and on seeing the feedback from audience, he is reworking on the second trailer cut to add in some drama and humour to it. The actor wanted the audience to get a vibe of his film with the first trailer and then open up the audience to the world that he has created there.”

He is also fine tuning the movie’s final edit so that he can keep the runtime of the movie within the acceptable time limit.

The source further said, “Laal Singh Chaddha is essentially a drama and Aamir is well aware of the audience attention span for dramas in the post pandemic times. Hence, he is personally invested in all the aspects of Laal Singh Chaddha – from trailer 2 to the final edit of the film.”

‘Laal Singh’ Chaddha’ will open on August 11, which is a Thursday and it is also the day when people in India celebrate Raksha Bandhan (a day when the bond between brothers and sisters is revered). On the same day, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ also releases.

Though it is a Thursday, it is a holiday on account of the festival and following that comes the long weekend for Independence Day in India.

