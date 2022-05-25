Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been eagerly awaited by fans for quite some time. It is the official remake of Tom Hanks starrer ‘Forrest Gump’.

Over the last two months, Aamir has kept the buzz alive for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with a series of promotions that have been unique and noteworthy.

He first made noise about a kahani (story) he was going to share soon with his fans. A couple of days later the makers of the movie, unveiled the audio of the song ‘Kahani’.

Aamir also launched a podcast ‘Laal Singh Chaddha ki Kahaniyaan’, where he spoke about all that went into making the movie, the trivia, the gossip and the behind the scene fun.

Following this, he also released one more song of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, this melody was hummed by none other than the massively popular Sonu Nigam.

Aamir announced on a radio show while promoting his movie that they would be launching only the audio versions of all the songs of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ because somewhere in the last few years, videos have taken precedence and no one remembers the heroes of the songs – the composers, lyricist, music directors and singers.

Hence, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ team wanted to make sure that the music remained the hero.

Now, for the latest round of promotions, Aamir Khan is using the biggest stage in the country – the IPL finale. He is all set to host the IPL finale on May 29, 2022, following which he will unveil the most anticipated, much awaited official trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

During the IPL finale, Aamir Khan will unveil the trailer of his upcoming movie. It’s a clever move, as the IPL is one of the most watched events and this is a surefire way to achieve maximum views for the trailer of his movie.

Releasing a trailer during the finale means that for the first time, a movie trailer will first be launched on TV.

The makers of the movie confirmed this news, when they took to their social media to share a funny video. Aamir Khan will announce the movie trailer’s release in the middle of the IPL finale – in the first innings; second strategic timeout.

The IPL finale of 2022 just got a little more interesting with Aamir Khan taking on the mantle of hosting. All eyes will be on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 6 PM onwards on May 29, 2022.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been produced by Viacom18 Studios along with Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan Productions and along with Aamir, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, besides a number of small appearances by several celebrities.