Aamna Sharif relieved after testing negative for Covid-19

Actress Aamna Sharif on Tuesday opened up on how her life changed after a member of her staff tested positive for Covid-19.

“Times are difficult, the path ahead is even tougher, decisions are foggy and panic continues to multiply and spread faster than the virus itself. As some of you may know, one of my staff members, who used to take care of me on sets, tested positive recently after which my whole family too went through testing. While we have been washing groceries and bags, sanitizing every-thing that comes into the house, the fear multiples ‘n’ number of times when the virus creeps into your space, your home, your life.

“We were worried, we were scared! The 24 hours till the results came in felt like an eternity but luckily all our results were negative. We still on the safer side decided to quarantine ourselves for 14 days as we knew we had been in direct contact with someone who was living in our home and had contracted the virus,” Aamna wrote on Instagram.

She also shared that she is currently shooting for “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” from home.