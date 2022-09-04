ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aanand L. Rai gets Parag Chhabra to score music for ‘An Action Hero’

After composing music for Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, Parag Chhabra has come on board for his next production ‘An Action Hero’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.

Talking about the reunion, Aanand said: “It really surprises me the kind of conviction and clarity Parag brings in his composition at such an early stage of his career. I think he is one of the few composers with whom Hindi music will see the beginning of a new era.”

Born and raised in Indore, Parag is known for composing music for films such as ‘Mom’, ‘Mohenjo Daro’ and ‘Viceroy House’ along with A.R. Rahman.

Working with Aanand, he said, is a blessing for him and it is really a big opportunity. “Working with Anand Sir has been an extremely rewarding experience for me,” Parag said. “I was truly fortunate to have a person of his stature place his trust and belief in me and give me the freedom to fearlessly exercise creative choices.”

“He empowers young talent through continuous guidance and steers them in the right direction without limiting their artistic expression. He has an exceptionally strong sense of melody and a sharp instinct, which is of great help to shape up the entire album,” Parag added.

Directed by Anirudh Iyer, ‘An Action Hero’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar,Krishan Kumar and Aanand L Rai. It will be released on December 2.

