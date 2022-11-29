ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aanand L Rai: With ‘An Action Hero’, it’s all coming together

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai revealed that he always wanted to back an action film.

Rai and Colour Yellow Productions, known for giving some of the most brilliant films in 2022 alone like ‘Good Luck Jerry’, ‘Atrangi Re’, are back with their latest production, ‘An Action Hero’. Colour Yellow Production opened its doors just over a decade ago with the virally loved ‘Tanu weds Manu’ and Aanand L. Rai has not looked back since.

Colour Yellow Production and Aanand L. Rai have successfully introduced commercial cinema to India’s small towns with hits like Ranjhanaa, Tumbbad, Shubh Mangal Savadhan and many more. Now they have decided to venture into the action genre with An Action Hero.

Talking about how 2022 has been a jumble of genres for Colour Yellow Production, producer Aanand L. Rai shared: “We have done Horror, we’ve done drama, we’ve done comedy and we always had plans to make an action movie. Now with An Action Hero, it’s all coming together.”

The maverick storyteller has dipped into a whole array of genres in the last two years and has championed each and every one of them.

‘An Action Hero’, scheduled to release on December 2, stars Ayushmann Khuranna and Jaideep Ahlawat.

20221129-191004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Jihad Rehab’ director defends controversial documentary

    Rajinikanth is my inspiration: Sivakarthikeyan on megastar’s birthday

    Sajid Nadiadwala brings in the best action directors for Tiger Shroff’s...

    Radhika Madan on her love life: I never love in instalments