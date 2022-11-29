Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai revealed that he always wanted to back an action film.

Rai and Colour Yellow Productions, known for giving some of the most brilliant films in 2022 alone like ‘Good Luck Jerry’, ‘Atrangi Re’, are back with their latest production, ‘An Action Hero’. Colour Yellow Production opened its doors just over a decade ago with the virally loved ‘Tanu weds Manu’ and Aanand L. Rai has not looked back since.

Colour Yellow Production and Aanand L. Rai have successfully introduced commercial cinema to India’s small towns with hits like Ranjhanaa, Tumbbad, Shubh Mangal Savadhan and many more. Now they have decided to venture into the action genre with An Action Hero.

Talking about how 2022 has been a jumble of genres for Colour Yellow Production, producer Aanand L. Rai shared: “We have done Horror, we’ve done drama, we’ve done comedy and we always had plans to make an action movie. Now with An Action Hero, it’s all coming together.”

The maverick storyteller has dipped into a whole array of genres in the last two years and has championed each and every one of them.

‘An Action Hero’, scheduled to release on December 2, stars Ayushmann Khuranna and Jaideep Ahlawat.

