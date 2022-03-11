ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aanchal Singh: I feel happy and scared at the same time with success

By NewsWire
Actor Aanchal Singh, who made her debut with web series ‘Undekhi’ and tasted success post the release of ‘Yeh Kali Kali Ankhein’, said the love, appreciation and success make her happy and scared at the same time.

Aanchal told IANS “I have been working for quite some time but getting a good acting assignment was surely an uphill task as like many actors, I also faced multiple rejections. Post the release of ‘Undekhi’ even though people noticed me, but I was not recognised much. Post the release of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhe’, life has changed.”

“The love I get from social media fills my heart. Now, I am happy but also scared with the success I am getting,” she said.

The actor, who began her career in 2013, said she has done a lot of hard work.

Aanchal claimed that she never takes her success too seriously but only her work.

Sharing more details on why the new season of ‘Undekhi 2’ is more special for her, Aanchal says: “I have got a chance to show my acting skill. This time, Teji(her character) is coming back to her element, fighting for justice and doing everything in a righteous manner. She is facing problem on all fronts. It’s tough for Teji and it is interesting for me as an actor to bring out the conflict through acting.”

Post the release of ‘Undekhi 2’, Aanchal will be gearing up for the shooting of the new season of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aakhein’.

Created by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Applause Entertainment, ‘Undekhi 2’ — featuring Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Apeksha Porwal, Nandish Sandhu and Meiyang Chang – is streaming on SonyLiv.

