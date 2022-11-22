INDIA

AAP a symbol of corruption and nepotism: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday alleged the AAP is a symbol of corruption and nepotism as every day the wrongdoings of its party leaders are coming to the fore.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said: “AAP has become a symbol of corruption and nepotism. The relatives of leaders, who are being accused of corruption, are getting tickets for the MCD polls.”

“Video of AAP minister Satyendar Jain enjoying massage in jail is viral, now new sting videos are coming out everyday which speaks of party workers corruption in selling tickets for the MCD polls”.

“A video of AAP MLA from Matiala Gulab Singh being thrashed by his party workers in their party office has left Delhiites shocked. Local AAP workers of Matiala openly accused Gulab Singh of selling election tickets.”

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had accused the BJP of cooking up stories, so now, will he explain whether the video of Gulab Singh being thrashed by his own party workers also false,” Bidhuri said.

“Chief Minister should tell why AAP workers thrashed their MLA… Aam Aadmi Party tickets are not only being sold, they are also being distributed to the relatives of party MLAs. Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal gave one ticket to his son and one to his nephew’s mother-in-law. Chandni Chowk MLA Prahlad Singh Sahni has made his son contest the election”, Ramesh Bidhuri claimed.

