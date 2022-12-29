The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Abhay Verma has slapped a sanitation worker in the national capital’s Lakshmi Nagar area.

AAP legislator Kuldeep Kumar said “it is clear that BJP is an anti-Dalit party”.

“BJP is rattled with its defeat in MCD and is venting out its anger on the sanitation workers of the underprivileged sections of society,” the AAP leader said.

While showing a video clip at a press conference, Kumar claimed that it is clearly visible in the video that Abhay Verma is slapping the sanitation worker and using abusive words.

“The incident that took place in Lakshmi Nagar and in video, a BJP legislator from Lakshmi Nagar can be seen beating up a ‘safai karamchari’ along with his men and also abusing him. Also, in the video you can see how ruthlessly Abhay Verma beats up a safai karamchari. This is the true face of this MLA and of the BJP,” said Kumar.

“The locals had told us that Verma had asked the sanitation worker for the keys of a room that is beside a public toilet. The person in question did not have the keys and therefore he was beaten up,” the AAP leader said.

Senior AAP leader Rakhi Birla said that “very shocking language” has been used by the BJP MLA against the sanitation worker and his family.

“We will write a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner,” said Birla.

Meanwhile, Verma claimed that when he was visiting the area, he got a complaint that the toilet, meant for slum residents, is locked.

“The worker used abusive language when I asked him about the key. At first, he did not give the key but when locals and I pressured him, he brought the key and opened the toilet,” claimed Verma.

