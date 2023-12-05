AAP accuses BJP of hindering development in Delhi, promoting hatred-driven politics

Senior leader and MLA from Rajinder Nagar, Durgesh Pathak, on Tuesday accused the BJP of attempting to obstruct the progress made by the AAP Government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Pathak claimed that the BJP’s animosity towards Delhiites is evident, citing instances where the saffron party has challenged and criticised the AAP’s initiatives.

Pathak pointed out several accomplishments of the AAP Government in the MCD, stressing on the contrast with the BJP’s 15-year tenure.

He mentioned the timely salary disbursement to MCD employees, regularisation of temporary employees, and the granting of MTNL status to 3,000 DBC employees as achievements.

Pathak also praised the implementation of the 311 app, which resolved over 35,000 complaints in a month and the increase in the government treasury without auctioning MCD lands.

However, Pathak criticised the BJP for questioning these accomplishments, alleging that the Opposition party is attempting to dismiss these achievements through legal challenges.

He pointed out the BJP’s opposition to initiatives such as installing CCTV cameras in MCD schools and the cancellation of house tax in rural areas.

Pathak further accused the BJP of promoting a politics of hatred and warned that such an approach would lead to defeat in elections.

He said that the BJP’s hatred for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is now turning into animosity towards the people of Delhi.

Pathak concluded by urging BJP leaders to adopt a more positive approach, saying that love and constructive politics would resonate better with the people.

