INDIALIFESTYLE

AAP accuses CBI of mentally torturing Sisodia in its custody

NewsWire
0
0

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Sunday accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of mentally torturing former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and forcing him to sign a false confession paper in custody.

The former deputy of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Speaking at a press conference here, Atishi questioned the CBI’s actions while highlighting “the agency’s failure to prove any corruption charges against Sisodia”.

The AAP legislator from Kalkaji constituency asserted that despite thousands of hours of investigation, the full-time involvement of over 500 officers, thousands of pages of chargesheets, and over 50 hours of raids, “the investigation agencies have not been able to prove the corruption of even one rupee against Sisodia”.

She said that stories of torture in police custody, putting pressure, and forcing people to sign false confessions are often heard.

“If this could happen to Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister, it is a matter of great concern for the entire country, and there is a possibility that it could happen to anyone in the future,” she said.

Atishi further said that Sisodia was neither named in the CBI’s first chargesheet, nor was his name mentioned in the probe agency’s supplementary chargesheet.

“Then it was predicted that his name might appear on the ED’s chargesheet. However, Manish Sisodia was not even named in the chargesheet submitted by the ED,” she said, adding his name did not appear on any of these chargesheets, as neither the CBI nor the ED has any evidence against him.

The AAP legislator also accused the CBI of arresting Sisodia without any evidence “to please its political masters”.

“He was arrested on the basis of a false charge of non-cooperation and that his arrest was not made on the basis of any evidence or documentary proof,” she said.

20230305-210602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-Delhi University VC joins varsity in Himachal

    Ganguly, Shah set for second innings as SC allows amendment to...

    Suresh Raina retires from all formats of cricket

    Women soldiers deployment in J&K’s Ganderbal to improve interface with public