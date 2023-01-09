INDIA

AAP accuses Delhi L-G of illegally nominating MCD Advisor

NewsWire
0
0

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused Delhi Lt. Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena of illegally nominating BJP workers as advisors to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the members nominated as advisors should have special knowledge and expertise in matters related to the Municipal Corporation, as per Article 243R and S of the Indian Constitution.

The party has been seen constantly levelling allegations against Saxena, ever since he appointed BJP leader Satya Sharma as the presiding officer.

Bhardwaj added that the names suggested by the AAP for the Animal Welfare Board were returned by the L-G, citing that the leaders did not have any special knowledge regarding the welfare of animals.

He raised questions on the capability of those allegedly nominated illegally as Alderman Councillor.

20230109-143203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IT dept seizes Rs 4.5 cr in cash after raiding UP...

    J&K Police file charge sheet in soldier abduction and murder case

    National Games round-up: J&K’s Abhishek Jamwal steals limelight while big guns...

    Businessman duped by fraudsters in govt guest house