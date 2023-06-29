INDIA

AAP accuses Delhi LG of irregularities in teacher recruitment for Delhi govt-affiliated schools

NewsWire
0
0

The AAP has accused Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena of responsibility for alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment for Delhi government-affiliated schools operated by the Vedik Sanskrit Agricultural Education Society.

“LG should respond to how this corruption is happening right under his nose,” an AAP source said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has filed an FIR in connection with the case, recently conducted raids in Delhi, Dehradun, and Chhattisgarh, during which incriminating documents were seized.

CBI sources said that they are considering summoning the alleged accused individuals in this matter.

Agency sources said they received a complaint in this matter on March 9 and initially, registered a preliminary inquiry (PE) into the matter on April 28 before filing the FIR.

The inquiry revealed that V.S. Agriculture Senior Secondary School, an aided school under the Delhi government and being run by the Vedik Sanskrit Agricultural Educational Society, located in Khera Garhi, recruited 16 candidates against 18 vacancies.

However, out of the 16 candidates, six — Praveen Bazad (PGT – Political Science), Chitre Rekha (TGT – English), Sonia (TGT – Social Studies), Pratibha (PGT – Economics), Pinki Arya (TGT – Sanskrit), and Manish Kumar (PGT – Commerce) — were selected based on forged documents in collusion with Krishan Rana, the former Chairman of the Management Committee of the School, and Shashikant Singh, a former official of the Jim Corbett Senior Secondary School, Uttarakhand.

2023062931315

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhumi Pednekar: Have loved delivering the punches in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’

    Powergrid drone project pre-qualifications seen to be restrictive

    Rajasthan loses 4th MLA to Covid, BJP’s Meena passes away

    Delhi to end fines for not wearing masks at public places