The AAP has accused Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena of responsibility for alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment for Delhi government-affiliated schools operated by the Vedik Sanskrit Agricultural Education Society.

“LG should respond to how this corruption is happening right under his nose,” an AAP source said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has filed an FIR in connection with the case, recently conducted raids in Delhi, Dehradun, and Chhattisgarh, during which incriminating documents were seized.

CBI sources said that they are considering summoning the alleged accused individuals in this matter.

Agency sources said they received a complaint in this matter on March 9 and initially, registered a preliminary inquiry (PE) into the matter on April 28 before filing the FIR.

The inquiry revealed that V.S. Agriculture Senior Secondary School, an aided school under the Delhi government and being run by the Vedik Sanskrit Agricultural Educational Society, located in Khera Garhi, recruited 16 candidates against 18 vacancies.

However, out of the 16 candidates, six — Praveen Bazad (PGT – Political Science), Chitre Rekha (TGT – English), Sonia (TGT – Social Studies), Pratibha (PGT – Economics), Pinki Arya (TGT – Sanskrit), and Manish Kumar (PGT – Commerce) — were selected based on forged documents in collusion with Krishan Rana, the former Chairman of the Management Committee of the School, and Shashikant Singh, a former official of the Jim Corbett Senior Secondary School, Uttarakhand.

