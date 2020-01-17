AAP again asks BJP for Chief Ministerial face against Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday again asked the Bharatiya Janata Party to disclose the name of their Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming election, as the saffron party named its candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP’s Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai, interacting with the media, said both the BJP and the Congress have no one who can present a challenge to an “honest and hardworking” CM like Kejriwal.

“BJP is trying to cobble together a coalition to gain some measure of confidence to face AAP in elections. But the magnitude of love from the people of Delhi that poured out on the streets on Monda Aduring Kejriwal’s roadshow is evidence of the fact that because Kejriwal worked for the people of Delhi, today the people of Delhi have made it their battle and taken this electoral battle head-on,” he said.

Ruling out the Congress from the race as a “non-starter”, he asked the BJP if they can declare to the people of Delhi that they are confident of forming the government in Delhi.

“(Home Minister) Amit Shah is making tall claims that they will form the government, but who is leading them and who is going to be their CM candidate? We want to specifically ask BJP and its leadership on when they will announce the name of their CM candidate.

“From what we have seen in the last week, it has become evident that BJP is trying hard to hide the fact that it is facing an imminent defeat. They have resorted to making baseless allegations and now Shah is trying hard to indirectly defeat AAP, because they cannot challenge the AAP directly. They are trying to form a coalition and piggyback on other parties to put up a brave front. But it is becoming increasingly evident that the BJP’s defeat is so certain that even their traditional partners are deserting them and ultimately they could only find support from JD-U,” said Rai.

If BJP thinks that it can stake a claim in Delhi, then “we want them to declare their CM face”, he said.

–IANS

nks/vd