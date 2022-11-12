The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the final list of its 117 candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled to be held on December 4.

The list of candidates was finalised in a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the AAP chaired by its National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The meeting was the second consecutive of its kind as the party held its first meeting on Friday to announce its first list of 133 candidates.

In the final list as well, most of the tickets have been given to old workers of the party, who work on issues of public interest to uplift people of all sections of society.

The AAP claimed that it had surveyed all the candidates and took feedback from the local people upon their choice of candidates. More than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the MCD election on AAP’s ticket.

After a meeting on Friday, the AAP PAC met again in Delhi on Saturday regarding the upcoming MCD elections. Besides Kejriwal, AAP senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi AAP Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai were present in the meeting, among other senior members.

During the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister sought the views of all PAC members regarding the elections and final list of candidates.

After deliberation over the final list of candidates, Kejriwal announced a unanimously approved list of 117 candidates for the MCD elections. In the final list as well, the AAP has given weightage to the applicants, who have made inroads in their respective areas and are at the forefront of public service.

