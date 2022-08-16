INDIA

AAP asks K’taka women’s body to act over Cong leader’s ‘job over bed’ remark

The Aam Aadmi Party’s women’s wing on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, demanding action against former Minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge for his controversial remark that young girls should get into bed to get a government job during the BJP government’s tenure.

Speaking to the media, Kushala Swamy, AAP’s Bengaluru women’s wing president, said, “MLA Priyank Kharge has stretched his tongue against women while addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Aug 12.”

“This is a bribe-bed government (BJP) and if young boys want jobs, they have to pay a bribe. He has made a derogatory statement that young girls have to get into bed if they want a job. This is an insult to working and job-seeking women and the Women’s Commission should take strict action,” she added.

“It is not new for BJP, Congress and JD (S) leaders to make derogatory statements for their political benefit. However, Priyank, who belongs to a family that has played a key role in the state’s political history, has made this statement that has put a black mark on all women who have applied for government jobs,” the AAP leader said.

“Considering the seriousness of this statement, the State Women’s Commission should register a suo moto complaint against him,” Usha Mohan, AAP media spokesperson said.

Priyank Kharge’s statement created a political storm and was condemned by all quarters.

Later, Kharge apologised for his comment and clarified that his intention was not to hurt people’s sentiments but he was speaking the reality.

