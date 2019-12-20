AAP, BJP spar over violence during anti-CAA protests

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The political slugfest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the violence and arson during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests peaked on Wednesday — the first day of the new year, as both the parties levelled serious allegations against each other.

At a press conference earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the AAP for its alleged role in sparking anti-CAA violent protests in Delhi last month.

“Violence on the CAA issue was spread by AAP and the Congress in Delhi. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan made a statement to instigate riots that spoiled Delhi’s atmosphere,” Javadekar said.

In December a series of anti-CAA protests rocked Delhi, which panned-out into episodes of violence and arson, which included destruction of public property — public buses were set afire and private vehicles also damaged.

Javadekar said: “Now the people of the national capital and the country have understood their politics. Hence, there is peace in Delhi. Everyone has understood that CAA is not against any religion. No matter how much AAP and Congress try, we will not let them spoil the atmosphere of Delhi. AAP’s MLA was allegedly involved in a video clip, which could have potentially instigated the people.”

The political battle in Delhi is shaping into a direct contest between the AAP and the BJP. The AAP continues to target the Centre’s policies for the national capital.

Earlier, the AAP continued its political tirade against the BJP to provide clarity on the regularization of more than 1,700 illegal colonies, which house nearly 40 lakh people.

Though the Congress — another major political party — is also critical of the recently released Delhi government’s report card identifying ten key developments, the AAP has chosen to train its guns on the BJP.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, during a press conference, shot back at the BJP for accusing the AAP of involvement in the anti-CAA protests and violence.

“The entire country knows which party has the mastery to fuel riots,” he said, countering the BJP’s allegation that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s statement instigated riots that spoiled Delhi’s atmosphere.

Initially, Sisodia began the interaction with mediapersons attempting to corner the BJP, saying the party favours expensive education and deliberately sanctioned a four-fold increase in the CBSE examination fee.

But, in the middle of the interaction when queried on the AAP’s role in the violence, Sisodia said: “AAP does not favour riots, and it is an attempt to divert attention before the upcoming Delhi polls… Delhi main purane tape nahin chalenge (Old tapes will not work in Delhi).”

Sisodia, without naming the BJP, slammed the party and said it has a mastery in inciting riots.

The BJP, on the other hand, referring to the AAP’s report card, called the Arvind Kejriwal government’s performance a bundle of lies and betrayal of the people of the city.

With the Delhi elections round the corner, the BJP has upped the ante by raising crucial issues.

–IANS

ss/pgh/bg