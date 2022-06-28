Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat state president Gopal Italia said on Tuesday that “I congratulate the BJP leaders from Gujarat who are going to visit government schools and government hospitals in Delhi and I want to say that if they know the education system of Gujarat is in bad shape then they should learn something from the education system and health system of Delhi and try to implement it in Gujarat. In Gujarat, BJP leaders are trading education by starting trusts in the name of their parents and private schools.”

“I would like to say one more thing to the BJP leaders that they should not go there just for sightseeing, or for taking photos and not spread any false illusion among the people after coming back to Gujarat,” he added.

Italia said, “The Aam Aadmi Party considers education as a means of national service. We believe that through education we can take society and the whole country forward. While on the other hand the BJP considers education a business. That is why education has been commercialised in Gujarat while the country is being served by a good education system in Delhi.”

He continued, “When Melania Trump, the wife of then US President Donald Trump, came to Delhi she also praised the government schools in Delhi. It is a matter of pride for us that the BJP government, which had never seen any government school-hospital of the opposition government, is visiting the schools and hospitals in Delhi, this is happening for the first time in history and it is a good thing.”

He added, “BJP leaders used to condemn the Aam Aadmi Party and say that Delhi is a small city and Arvind Kejriwal is the mayor of a city and the Aam Aadmi Party is just an urban party. BJP leaders themselves are going to see the Kejriwal model schools and hospitals, this is a victory of the hard work of millions of workers of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Aam Aadmi Party state president Gopal Italia and AAP state treasurer Kailashdan Gadhvi were also present at the press conference. In the morning the national joint secretary, Isudan Gadhvi tweeted and considered this visit as pure politics. He wrote, for the first time ever a political party is doing politics on public issues.

