A criminal complaint by an AAP leader was filed with Bardoli town police station in Gujarat’s Surat that an attempt was made to steal Rs 20 lakh cash from his car but foiled due to a passer-by’s intervention.

Meanwhile, police have informed the Income Tax department about the huge amount of cash, and are also investigating the source of cash and for what purpose it was meant.

Bardoli police Sub Inspector M.J. Rathod told IANS that Rajendra Solanki, the AAP candidate from Bardoli Assembly seat for the forthcoming elections, had filed the complaint on Wednesday night that the pillion rider on a motorcycle had stolen the bag carrying Rs 20 lakh cash from his car, but Samaritan Adil Memon chased the robbers, who threw away the bag and fled.

IANS tried to speak to Solanki, but his phone was switched off.

