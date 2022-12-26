With a few days left for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to begin proceedings, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s councillors, Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal on Monday filed their nominations for the posts of MCD Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively.

While Sarika Chaudhary, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Mohammad Aamil Malik filed nominations for the MCD Standing Committee. The nominations were filed in presence of AAP’s four MCD Coordinators Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Atishi Marlena and Adil Ahmad Khan.

“After the victory in the recently concluded MCD polls, today Aam Aadmi Party candidate Shelly Oberoi has filed her nomination for the election to the post of the Mayor. To support her, AAP MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak, MLA Atishi, Senior Leader Adil Khan and other councillors of the party have gathered here today. Along with Shelly Oberoi, who has filed her nomination for the post of the Mayor, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal has filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Mayor,” said AAP National Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on the occasion.

He added: “All of the nominations have been accepted, and on behalf of the party and all AAP supporters, and on behalf of party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, we wish the candidates all the best for their upcoming tasks in the MCD.”

While Pathak said that people of Delhi dream to make Delhi a clean and glorious city, Chief Minister Kejriwal has a blueprint ready for the MCD to fulfil this dream.

“Aam Aadmi Party has got majority in MCD. No other party is in this race. We just hope that the BJP does not point its guns on the shoulders of any independent candidate. The people of Delhi have clearly given the responsibility of cleanliness to Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. And now, Shelly Oberoi will become the first Mayor of the unified MCD and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal will become the Deputy Mayor,” Atishi told media on the occasion.

