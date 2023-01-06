Ahead of the MCD mayoral election scheduled to be held on Friday, the Aam Aadmi party has claimed that a deal has been finalised between Bharatiya Janata party and the Congress party.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Congress leader of the House in MCD Nazia Danish has made a deal with the BJP.

“The Congress leader of the House in MCD Ms Nazia Danish strikes the deal with BJP. And Congress decides to walk out to help BJP in MCD,” tweeted Bhardwaj.

In another tweet he claimed, “The deal of Congress and BJP has been exposed. The best case scenario for BJP was to make Congress walk out of house.

“And Congress has agreed for that. In return, the BJP has made MCD Congress Leader Ms Nazia Danish as the member of Haj Committee.”

The oath taking ceremony and the mayoral election to the MCD is scheduled to be held Friday afternoon. Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena has named BJP Councillor Satya Sharma as pro-tem speaker to preside over the meeting for the election of the mayor. She will administer the oath to other councillors.

Meanwhile,the AAP has nominated Mukesh Goyal as the leader of the House. Sharma was the mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation before all the corporations were merged into the national capital.

