AAP complains to EC as party’s Gujarat candidate ‘forced’ to withdraw nomination

A four-member delegation of Aam Aadmi Party led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the Election Commission officials to complain against ‘misuse of the police and the election machinery to forcefully withdraw the nomination paper of AAP candidate from Surat East constituency Kanchan Jariwala by BJP’.

Before meeting the EC officials, Sisodia along with other party workers staged a protest outside the EC office seeking action against BJP.

While addressing the media after meeting the Election Commissioner, Sisodia said, “I told the Election Commission about the kind of emergency situation prevailing in Gujarat. A candidate of Aam Aadmi Party who was fighting for his nomination last morning that I am the candidate of ‘AAP’ and will contest on behalf of ‘AAP’. The same BJP people were pressurising him not to contest the elections. BJP tried to find loopholes in his nomination but AAP’s candidate Kanchan Jariwala did not back down. He told that he was abducted by BJP goons as soon as he came out of the RO office.”

Sisodia continued further that the next day Gujarat Police found Kanchan Jariwala and brings him from somewhere. He was made to sit in the RO’s room and his nomination was returned forcefully and since then Kanchan Jariwala is missing again.

He said that it has happened for the first time in Indian democracy when 24 hours back a person who wanted to contest the election was opposed by the BJP. Suddenly he disappears, he is kidnapped and in the midst of the police force, he is brought back to the RO office and his nomination is returned and he disappears again.

