The Secretary of the Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), B.T. Naganna, on Thursday condemned the police action against farmers from about 20 districts across the state who were protesting in Mandya demanding fair and remunerative price (FRP) for various crops, including sugarcane.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP office here, Naganna said, “The farmers have been protesting for the last 52 days, but the state government has not paid any heed to their demands. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state, the state government is trying to shun the agitation to avoid embarrassment. The government has now resorted to punishing the agitators by employing brute police force to suppress them.

“The police have indulged in committing atrocities by removing the agitators’ tents and arresting them. The government is disregarding the farmers’ right to protest by doing so.”

The AAP leader said that if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is concerned about the farming community, he should have at the least held talks with them.

“It seems as though the CM is busy preparing for the elections and Cabinet expansion, and is not bothered to look into the interests of the farmers. The farmers of the state have been neglected, and they should all come together to put an end to the BJP rule,” Naganna said.

“The party leaders are more important to the CM. The winter session of Assembly, which was to end on December 30, ended on December 29 as Amit Shah is visiting the state. The BJP has wasted the proceedings as well by not having discussions on various important issues concerning the state,” Naganna said.

