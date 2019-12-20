AAP, Cong spearheaded Delhi CAA violence: Javadekar

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) It may have been the New Year Day, but the BJP seems to be in no mood to waste even a day in its preparation for Delhi polls. On Wednesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar blamed opposition parties for allegedly spearheading the anti-CAA violent protests in Delhi last month.

“Violence on the CAA issue was spread by AAP and the Congress in Delhi. AAP MLA Amantullah Khan made a statement to instigate riots that spoiled Delhi’s atmosphere,” claimed the Union Minister on the New Year Day.

Delhi was rocked by a series of protests, violence and arson against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December. Buses were burnt and vehicles were damaged.

Javadekar said: “Now the people of the national capital and the country have understood their politics. Hence, there is peace in Delhi. Everyone has understood that CAA is not against any religion. No matter how much AAP and Congress try, we will not let them spoil the atmosphere of Delhi.”

Delhi violence and the purported video clip of Khan and alleged involvement of a Congress leader has given the entire movement a political colour which is bound to be an electoral issue in the forthcoming Delhi elections which are expected to be announced anytime soon, by the poll body.

— IANS

abn/skp/