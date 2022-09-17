INDIA

AAP, Congress obstructing release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, says SGPC

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to intensify legal fight for release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners) besides adopting policy of struggle and political approach.

Talking to the media, after holding a special meeting with retired Sikh judges and senior lawyers at SGPC’s sub-office in Chandigarh, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said that this issue is most important for the community, as Sikh prisoners are yet to be released even after they have completed their sentences.

He said legal experts gave important suggestions in this regard in the meeting on Saturday and the legal fight will be carried forward accordingly.

SGPC President also said that apart from working for release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails for long time, efforts will also be made for the release of Sikh youth implicated in several cases in the present time.

Replying to a query, SGPC President said that Aam Aadmi Party and Congress parties are standing as obstruction in the cause of release of Bandi Singhs.

“If Aam Aadmi Party had any sympathy with the Sikh prisoners, then Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar can come out with just one order of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Even I myself went to Shri Arvind Kejriwal with a delegation, but he did not even find it right to meet. On the other side, Congress leaders like Ravneet Singh Bittu are also continuously opposing the cause of release of Bandi Singhs,” said Dhami.

He said the issue of Bandi Singhs is related to the sentiments that erupted from the circumstances then and the governments should understand this reason.

