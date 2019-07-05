AAP, Congress say ‘Budget’ disappointing for Delhi

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress on Friday termed the Union Budget 2019-20 as “disappointing”, saying the national capital has not been given its due.

Blaming the Central government for “stepmotherly” treatment towards Delhi, AAP Rajya Sabha MP N.D. Gupta expressed disappointment on behalf of people of Delhi as Delhi’s share in budget allocation remained unchanged.

“The budget allocation to Delhi has remained stagnant at a miserly Rs 325 crore since 2002, despite being one of the highest contributors of Income Tax,” Gupta said here.

Last month, both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisiodia had met Union Finance Minister Niramal Sitharaman separately demanding hike in Delhi’s share in central taxes.

In a tweet, Delhi Congress President Sheila Dikshit said the Budget was full of “rhetoric and tokenism”.

“It was a disappointing budget – full of rhetoric and tokenism but devoid of substance. Being the capital of India, Delhi has not been getting its due over the last few budgets,” she said.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh too criticised the Budget saying there was no change in personal income tax rates.

“On the other hand, there will be an increase in custom duty on fuel by 1 rupee. Direct tax revenue has been increased by 78 per cent. Thus the budget presented today would substantially result in the increased prices of petrol, diesel, gold and tobacco,” Singh said.

He said the budget “sadly” has not touched the issue of increased rate of unemployment among youth, and has been silent on the issues of increasing the income of the poor farmers and relief in taxation for the traders and the working class.

“It has been also extremely disappointing for all the sections of the society that the budget presented has not spoken on issues with regard to the senior citizens, the salaried class and especially women with respect to women safety despite the finance minister being a woman herself,” Singh said.

While the Congress and AAP said the city has not been given much, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta “expressed satisfaction” with the Budget.

“The Budget envisions expansion of Metro and implementation of Delhi-Meerut Rapid Regional Transport System through public private partnership (PPP Model). Such steps will definitely lay foundation for future modern public transport system,” he said.

He also said raising of limit of standard deduction from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakhs for housing loan upto 45 lakhs will encourage housing for all programme.

–IANS

nks/kr