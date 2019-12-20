AAP, Congress target BJP on LPG price hike in new year

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The political heat in Delhi is being lit by hike in LPG prices, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress train their guns at the BJP for its failure to contain inflation.

On the first day of the new year, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar opened the political attack on the AAP. Javadekar, in a press conference, said AAP was sleeping for the last four and a half years, and they take credit on work done by others. He also emphasized that violence on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act issue was spread by AAP and the Congress in Delhi, and AAP MLA Amantullah Khan made a statement to instigate riots that spoiled Delhi’s atmosphere.

AAP, in a reply on these charges, raked up the inflation issue and tweeted, “LPG price hiked by Rs 19 by Prakash Javadekar and his party. Credit where its due.”

The Congress did not fall back either on attacking the BJP on the rising inflation.

Senior Congress leader and media-in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted “In the new year, Modi government’s first gift on inflation – residential gas cylinder price hiked by Rs 19, commercial gas cylinder Rs 29.50, in past five months a total increase in price Rs 137. Increasing inflation is an issue for household, but the BJP is consumed by its arrogance.” Surjewala also attached a media report published on the first day of the new year on the LPG price hike. Surjewala also raised the issue of increase in the train fare.

In the backdrop of upcoming Delhi polls, the BJP has launched an attack on AAP and Congress party for their alleged role in fueling the violence during protests against CAA. The BJP has already raised the issues on the Delhi violence and the purported video clip of Khan and the alleged involvement of a Congress leader in fanning the protests in south Delhi.

