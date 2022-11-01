INDIA

AAP contesting Gujarat polls to help BJP: Jairam Ramesh

NewsWire
0
0

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday alleged that AAP is contesting elections in Gujarat to help BJP.

Claiming that the fight in Gujarat is between Congress and BJP, he said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entered the fray to cut into Congress votes.

He was addressing a news conference during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Hyderabad this morning.

The former union minister claimed that AAP has no presence on ground in Gujarat and that it is engaged in shadow boxing with BJP. “The way AAP leaders are campaigning and raising issues, we see no difference between BJP and AAP. The two parties are engaged in shadow boxing,” he said.

He alleged that through advertisements issued by AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab, a false impression was created about the party’s strength. “In Gujarat the fight is between Congress and BJP. AAP is the B team of BJP. AAP is contesting to divide the Congress votes,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that AAP was born out of RSS supported agitation in 2012. He said India against corruption was front of RSS and AAP was born out of it.

The Congress MP also trained guns on Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) and described it as B team of BJP. “Both AAP and MIM are B team of BJP who contest elections in various states to cut into Congress votes,” he said.

Replying to a query, he said MIM was earlier part of UPA and on the oxygen cylinder of Congress. “Today MIM is on BJP’s oxygen cylinder. MIM gives booster dose to BJP. They are together.”

He virtually ruled out Congress renewing friendship with MIM. “The way they are busy contesting elections in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states at BJP’s instance to cut into Congress votes, I don’t think this will happen,” he said.

He remarked that a divorce has taken place. “This is a single Talaq, not triple talaq,” he added without elaborating.

20221101-121808

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nokia unveils two new feature phones in India

    ‘Victim impact assessment’ must before bail in serious offences, HC to...

    UP Panchayat poll results: Death before victory for these candidates

    Unacademy opens tuition centres like BYJU’s as edtech space shrinks