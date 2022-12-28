INDIA

AAP councillors will ensure landfill sites cleared of garbage: Sisodia

Following a visit to the Okhla landfill site in South Delhi on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that AAP councillors will ensure that landfill sites in the national capital are cleared of garbage.

Sisodia was accompanied by the party’s nominated Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates.

“Once all the things in the MCD are done smoothly and systemically, I will come every week and personally monitor the progress,” he said.

“AAP councillors have started working even before taking oath. We visited the Okhla landfill site and inspected the progress here so far.

“Work needs to speed up and I am hopeful that after January 6, AAP councillors will ensure the same. We need to visit the landfill sites every week to ensure the height of the garbage mountains reduce,” Sisodia added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said his visit to the site was to understand at what speed the work is going on and at what speed further work needs to be done.

He said that a plan has also been made for Bhalswa and Ghazipur as well and will be implemented shortly.

He assured that unlike the BJP, it will not take 15 years for the AAP to clear the landfill sites.

“The BJP was in power for 15 years in the MCD and yet it couldn’t do anything about the garbage mountains. We will also install more machines at every lsite to pace up the work. Our efforts will bring respite to the residents living nearby,” he said.

