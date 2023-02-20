INDIA

AAP demands probe against BJP minister over drone survey in K’taka

The Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded a probe against Revenue Minister R. Ashoka over allegations levelled by IPS officer Roopa Moudgil that there were irregularities in a drone survey.

AAP’s media convener Jagdish V. Sadam told mediapersons, “Irregularity has taken place in the drone survey project of Rs 423 crore approved by the state Cabinet. They are issuing tender guidelines as they want to give tenders to whomever they want. A 5,000 sq km area has been reduced to 1,000 sq km. The contract has been converted into a piecemeal contract and tenders of Rs 1.5 crore have been made Rs 8 crore.

“The rule about drawing the attention of the finance department has been thrown into the air. Considering the allegations levelled by IPS officer Rupa Moudgil, it is suspected that a huge amount of kickback has been received. There should be a proper investigation into the role of R. Ashoka, and IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Maunish Moudgil.”

Sadam also alleged that Moudgil, while preparing to call for tenders for the second phase of drone survey, had changed the guidelines to help an organisation called ‘Aarav’.

This firm was a subcontractor to the firms that were the contractors for the earlier contracts, he said.

Sadam also demanded that the tender process should be cancelled immediately and a comprehensive investigation should be conducted after Rupa Moudgil, who is Mounish’s Moudgil’s wife, disclosed this matter.

