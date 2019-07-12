AAP did not construct a single flyover in Delhi: Congress

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Countering Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of giving 23 flyovers to the city since 2015, the Congress on Thursday said all the flyovers which were completed in the last four and half years were started when the Congress government was in power in the national capital.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Jitender Kumar Kochar said Kejriwal should be put to a “lie-detector test” for mouthing blatant lies.

“All the flyover projects which were completed in the last four and half years were started when the Congress government, led by Sheila Dikshit, was in power in Delhi,” Kochar said.

He said according to an RTI by Tej Pal Singh, a Congress party worker, the Public Works Department (PWD) office at the G.T. Karnal Road said between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2019 “this office has not constructed any new flyover”.

“He got the same reply from different divisions of the PWD, which clearly proves that the AAP government had not constructed any new flyover other than the projects approved and sanctioned by the previous Congress government in Delhi,” Kochar said.

Kochar questioned “how could Kejriwal say blatant lies, at least regarding his claim of constructing 23 flyovers, when facts could be easily verified from the PWD divisions of the Delhi government, dealing with flyover constructions.”

–IANS

nks/rs