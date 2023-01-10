The Aam Admi Party held a meeting at headquarters on Tuesday to discuss strengthening on its organisation in Odisha and Kerala ahead of the next Assembly elections there.

AAP MP and national Organisational General Secretary Dr. Sandeep Pathak addressed the office bearers from Odisha and Kerala during the meeting.

The party office bearers discussed the plans and strategies to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. AAP’s election in-charge of Odisha Virendra Kadyan, Odisha convenor Nishikant Mohapatra, AAP’s election in-charge of Kerala N, Raja, party functionaries and volunteers holding important positions were present in the meeting.

Pathak said: “Contesting elections, winning or losing elections is not important. If anything is important, it is to strengthen the organisation in both the states. A strong organisation only helps in understanding the problems and needs of the state at the grassroot level.”

He emphasised on connecting more people from those states to work on ground level.

The main objective of the meeting is to strengthen the AAP organisation in Odisha and Kerala. The more friends from Odisha and Kerala join AAP, the stronger the organisation will become, Pathak said.

“Maintaining trust between the party and the organisation is extremely important. So we would love to go ahead with the suggestions from all the colleagues. The people of Gujarat fought in the Gujarat elections, we were just a medium to help. Now you people have to fight the battle in Odisha and Kerala,” he told party office bearers.

20230110-221606