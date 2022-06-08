INDIA

AAP dissolves Gujarat unit ahead of state elections

In preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday dissolved its Gujarat unit.

However, state unit president Gopal Italia will continue as president, and a new unit will be announced soon.

While making the announcement, Italia said, “Till date the organisation was formed with an idea or motive to spread party messages to each and every household of the state, but the new organisation will be formed with an aim to win elections.”

He further said that the dissolved unit was expanded when new leaders were accommodated in the party, who were given tasks and assignments considering their experience and knowledge. They have worked for the party with dedication and determination and that is why in a very short span, the party has started playing the role of opposition, he said.

“During this journey, many more workers and leaders have joined the party, they too are experienced and knowledgeable in their respective fields, now the party needs to get ready for the elections and so it has been decided to have a bigger organisation,” said the AAP leader.

“Right from taluka, district, city and state committees, frontal organisations will be formed very soon, in which everyone in the party will get a role. It will be a big organisation and so the question does not arise of anyone being left out,” said Italia.

