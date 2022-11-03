INDIA

AAP expresses sympathy with Pilot, says ‘next Amarinder Singh of Congress’ will be from Rajasthan

At a time when factions of Rajasthan Congress have come out in the open, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajasthan election in-charge Vinay Mishra expressed his sympathy for former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, saying that “the next Captain Amarinder Singh of Congress” will be from Rajasthan and “the next Bhagwant Mann of Aam Aadmi Party” will also be from Rajasthan.

Vinay Mishra said, “Sachin Pilot, the message for you is very clear. After all, what is the compulsion that you have to live sipping humiliation? How you might be feeling good when we are not feeling well looking at you?”

Mishra said, “I have been saying that a Congress government in Rajasthan exists only in name, all other work is being done jointly by BJP-Congress. People are being cheated.”

“We have both concern and indication for the people of Rajasthan, the concern is that Rajasthan is getting ruined day by day in their fight and tussle,” he added.

Pilot on Wednesday had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi showering praise on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the Mangarh stage was interesting and should not be taken lightly. “PM had praised Ghulam Nabi Azad also and we saw what happened,” Pilot had said.

Mishra said, “Sachin Pilot questioned Ashok Gehlot, then Congress defended Ashok Gehlot ji by holding a press conference. Sachin Pilot, the message for you is very clear. After all, what is the compulsion that you have to live sipping humiliation? How you must be feeling when we are not feeling well?” he said.

Mishra said “They spent the last 4 years fighting among themselves making Rajasthan No. 1 in unemployment, women crime, crime on Dalits and riots in the last 4 years, still dreaming of forming the government for the next time. This time the people of Rajasthan will revenge each and every negligence on them by casting a vote.”

