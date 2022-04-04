INDIA

AAP fields 40 candidates in Guwahati Municipal Corporation poll

After its success in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to expand its base in the northeastern region and has fielded 40 candidates in the April 22 elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

AAP’s Assam state coordinator Baren Chowdhury said on Monday that the party has fielded candidates in 40 of the total of 60 GMC wards and it would form the board by winning a majority of the seats.

Buoyed by its first taste of success in two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts in the last month’s civic polls, AAP leaders on Monday said that Delhi Chief Minister and national Convener Arvind Kejriwal has been promoting morality in politics and such principles would facilitate the party to expand its base in Assam and other northeastern states.

The AAP is trying to present itself as the alternative to the two national parties — BJP and Congress – in the GMC elections.

A total of 208 candidates are in the fray for the GMC elections in which 7,97,807 voters including 4,00,654 female and 26 of the third gender would cast their votes.

