AAP flays BJP for doing politics on anti-dengue drive

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) There should be no politics on the Delhi government’s anti-dengue drive and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should also join the initiative, said Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of the Rajya Sabha, here on Monday.

By not not taking part in the campaign for political gains, the BJP was playing with the life of Delhi residents, he said.

Singh said the Arvind Kejriwal’s initiative had received support from citizens as wells as celebrities. “However, the BJP has opposed to this initiative,” he said.

“Not a single BJP leader came out to take part in the initiative to make Delhi dengue free. When the Prime Minister launched the Swachch Bharat campaign, Kejriwal joined it and also urged others to be part of it,” the AAP MP said.

Cautioning the BJP, the AAP leader said, “Dengue mosquitoes don’t differentiate people by their political hues.”

Terming the campaign a failure, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari during the day said the MCD had found dengue larva at 143 locations.

Rejecting the claim, the AAP leader said, in 2015 when we came to power Delhi had 15,000 dengue cases. But in 2018-19, the number was brought down to 2,700. In 2015, dengue had claimed 60 lives. “Today, the dengue death number is zero,” he said.

