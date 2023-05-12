INDIA

AAP for CBI probe in missing names from UP voters’ list

NewsWire
0
0

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will now demand a CBI probe into the missing names in the voters’ list in Uttar Pradesh.

AAP spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said that after the second phase of polling in the municipal elections, it had been found that lakhs of names were missing from the voters list.

“Initially we had decided to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission but now it seems that only a CBI inquiry will unearth the truth behind the missing names,” he said.

He alleged that the administration and the election commission had “danced to the tunes of BJP during the election” and lakhs of voters had been denied their right to vote.

“We have received hundreds of complaints that names were missing from the voters list. If only a small percentage of voters are actually able to cast their votes, what is the point of such an election and are the elected members really representatives of the people,” Maheshwari asked.

Maheshwari said they would raise the issue of list revisions in each election and how it had become a tool to deprive voters of their rights.

The party will raise the issue of its own mayor candidate from Lucknow being denied the right to vote after her name was initially “missing” from the voters’ list.

20230512-142603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After Sibal’s exit, Azad may be accommodated in RS

    Tashi Rabstan appointed as acting Chief Justice of J&K High Court

    Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: Bikes are very integral...

    India’s opening match in ODI World Cup to be against Australia,...