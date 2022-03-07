INDIA

AAP frontrunner to form govt in Punjab

By NewsWire
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to emerge on top in the Assembly elections in Punjab, as per the ABP C-Voter Exit Poll.

According to the Exit Poll projections, AAP is likely to win 51-61 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. The magic figure to form the government is 59.

Punjab’s principal Opposition party AAP is likely to wrest power from the incumbent Congress, which, according to the Exit Poll, is likely to win 25 seats.

The third spot is expected to be secured by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is projected to win 23 seats.

The BJP’s alliance with the newly-formed Punjab Lok Congress party of Amarinder Singh is likely to manage only 10 seats in these elections.

Punjab has three regions — Doaba, Malwa and Majha. According to the Exit Poll, in the 23 seats of Doaba region, a tie is expected between the Congress and AAP with each securing seven seats, while SAD may get five seats and BJP three.

The Shiromani Akali Dal might outrun all the rival parties in the Majha region by securing eight of the 25 seats. The Congress is expected to win seats, followed by AAP (six) and BJP (four).

In the crucial Malwa region, AAP is likely to win as many as 43, followed by Congress (11) and SAD (10). The BJP might have to settle with only just three seats in the region.

Thre current survey findings and projections are based on C-Voter Exit Poll/Post Poll personal interviews conducted on pollling day and after polling day among 18+ adults statewide.

The sample size for Punjab was 16,533. The projections come with 95 per cent Confidence interval.

20220307-205004

