The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is intensifying its campaign for the upcoming urban local bodies (ULB) elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The party will launch padyatras and roadshows across all district headquarters from January 1, 2023.

The padyatras, currently planned for all municipal corporation headquarters, will be led by MP and party in-charge of UP, Sanjay Singh. The first one is expected to begin in Lucknow.

“We have no problem if the polls are delayed. We will continue to strengthen our organisation during this period. In the remaining days of December, we will focus on finalising candidates where possible or, at least, shortlisting wherever possible since we are continuing to get many fresh applications. The final and shortlisted candidates will also join me in the padyatra,” Singh said.

Sabhajeet Singh, the local body election in-charge for the state, said that each yatra would cover a minimum distance of 5 km.

The party is also working on a theme song for the local body elections, he said.

“We will also release one guarantee patra for Uttar Pradesh. This will be a common set of poll promises for the state which will contain issues like sanitation, health, education, etc. In addition to this, if any district or corporation has a specific issue, that will also be added to this manifesto,” Sabhajeet Singh said.

The party is also working on its list of star campaigners, which is likely to consist of MLAs from Delhi as well. These will be those MLAs and party members who have an Uttar Pradesh connect, especially MLAs who have won on Purvanchal strong seats in the national capital.

The party also said that people taking forms for nomination and membership has seen a massive increase since its victory in the Delhi corporation polls and even now, there are massive crowds at its Lucknow office.

“The party office in Lucknow is packed each day with people either wanting to join or to contest in the local body polls,” a party leader said.

