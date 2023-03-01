The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka suffered a major setback after one of its most prominent faces in the state, Bhaskar Rao, joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Former Bengaluru Police commissioner and vice president of the AAP’s Karnataka unit, Bhaskar Rao was welcomed by BJP’s state unit president Nalinkumar Kateel among others.

Apart from being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the saffron party, Rao claimed that the AAP is run by a coterie. He also pointed to the developments in Delhi.

“It’s shameful that two of the AAP ministers are in jail. There’s no clarity in the party,” Rao noted.

Rao had recently been appointed the chairperson of the AAP election manifesto committee for Karnataka.

An IPS officer belonging to the Karnataka-cadre, Rao had joined the AAP about a year ago after opting for voluntary retirement.

Commenting on his exit, Rao had claimed Tuesday that there was no scope for growth in the party and he has, therefore, decided to move on.

Coming ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in less than two months, the development puts the AAP on the backfoot in a state where it is eyeing for its major foray into south India.

