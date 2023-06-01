Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who met his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin on Thursday, claimed that the AAP’s campaign against the Central government’s Ordinance seeking control over service matters in the national capital was receiving a favourable response from political parties across the country.

The Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the DMK have already extended their support to AAP’s campaign.

Kejriwal said even as the Supreme Court’s order was in their favour, it was overturned by the BJP within just eight days by bringing an ordinance.

The AAP leader denounced the Centre’s ordinance as undemocratic, unconstitutional, and against the federal structure of the nation.

“The outcome of this battle in the Rajya Sabha will serve as a crucial semi-final to the 2024 elections, delivering a powerful message that the united opposition stands against the Narendra Modi-led Central government,” Kejriwal said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, MP Sanjay Singh, MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi Minister Atishi were also present at the meeting along with DMK leaders TR Balu and Kanimozhi.

Kejriwal said that the ordinance of the centre was an unprecedented act which contradicts the principles of democracy and disregards the sanctity of the judiciary.

“We live in a democracy, we have a Constitution, and the Constitution says there will be elections and people will elect their own government which will have all the powers to run the administration,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal expressed confidence that by uniting non-BJP parties, the bill will be defeated in the Rajya Sabha collectively.

“With every passing day, I feel confident that we will be able to defeat the bill. This will be like a semi-final for the 2024 elections. If this bill is defeated in the Rajya Sabha, a very strong message will go out in the country that the entire opposition has united and the Modi government is not going to come back,” Kejriwal said.

