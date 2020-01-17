AAP goads BJP to announce Delhi CM face

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the list of star campaigners, the AAP again took a jibe asking it about its chief ministerial face.

The Delhi BJP tweeted the list of 40 campaigners, saying “Delhi Assembly Election – Star campaigner of BJP in 2020.”

The AAP reacted by tweeting: “Now tell the name of CM Face too.” The AAP has been asking the BJP about its CM face for some time.

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP star campaigners’ list includes Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, J.P. Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Arjun Munda.

