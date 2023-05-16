The Vigilance’s Special Secretary at Delhi Secretariat has alleged that on the directions from a city government minister, files in the record room, some of which were confidential, were photocopied from May 15 night till 3:00 a.m. on May 16.

According to IAS officer Y.V.V.J Rajasekhar, Buniyad Singh, Assistant Director (Vigilance), had rang him up at 9.14 p.m on Monday and informed that officials have been summoned to open his room for the sake of collection of records.

“The undersigned seriously objected to such a call for taking away the records as per the alleged instructions of the Minister (Vigilance) at midnight and strongly objected not to indulge in such act. However, it is understood from preliminary inquiry that Manish (MTS) has opened the room and allegedly photocopied all the records till 3:00 a.m.,” read the letter by Rajasekhar addressed to Secretary Vigilance/Chief Secretary, Delhi.

Rajasekhar further claimed that he is not sure whether any record file was taken away or otherwise tempered with or photocopied.

The Special Secretary said that he is apprehensive that the records will be destroyed or might have been already destroyed in due course of time.

Rajasekhar claimed that he had also instructed all the Assistant Directors not to indulge in such kind of insubordination at the instance of the Minister (Vigilance).

“Officers cannot take verbal instructions from a Minister, as we are not in a disaster or emergency situation,” the letter read.

He claimed that there are about 76 files in the ‘Confidential Section’ and the same were sent to the Secretary (Vigilance) according to the instructions of the Minister (Vigilance) without examining them.

“Proposal file of CBI for according sanction under Section 17A of PoC Act 1998 in excise matters and policy; Tender files and terms and conditions of 6 Flag Staff, Civil Lines; Measurement books regarding payments made by PWD with respect to 6 Flag Staff Invoices submitted by the Contractors; ‘Talk to AK File’ (DIP); DIP matters regarding Supreme Court judgement in common cause case and illegal payments of bills; other various files/documents related to prosecution sanctions of officers of the Excise Department etc. with reference to Excise Policy, were some confidential files kept in the room,” as per Rajasekar’s letter.

“It is not advisable to transfer or send the files, either photocopies or otherwise, to the Minister as per the ‘Principles of Arm’s Length’. We need to carefully examine before taking a view with reference to the verbal directions of the Minister,” said Rajasekar.

“I have serious apprehension that our rooms might have been bugged and there is every likelihood of breach of secrecy, tempering of records, fabrication of records etc. I request the senior officers for appropriate action at the earliest. The undersigned in the meanwhile is strongly instructing the Assistant Director (care taking) and Delhi Police in-charge to ensure that the room of the undersigned and the Confidential Section where systems are in place are not touched or given excess to anyone without the authorisation of the undersigned,” Rajasekar’s letter added.

Reacting to the allegations, the AAP government in a statement said that Rajasekar is a “thoroughly corrupt officer”.

“He is the Wankhede of Delhi Vigilance deptartment. How was he posted in vigilance in the first place by the L-G needs to be probed. He was one of the prime accused in CNG kit scam and CBI had recommended disciplinary action against him. Several complaints have been received against him alleging that he demands protection money. Work was officially withdrawn from him through an order on May 13,” the statement read.

“If the work has been officially withdrawn from him on Saturday, how is he still in possession of all the files? When his work is assigned to other officers, the office procedure demands that he should have officially handed over all the files to the new officers. What is his interest in keeping some files despite him being removed from that work? Regarding his allegation that someone tried to break into his office at night, the government will get it thoroughly investigated to see if it is true. If true, strict action will be taken,” the statement added.

This is the second instance of a tussle between the AAP government and an IAS officer since the Supreme Court’s May 11 ruling that the elected government has both legislative and executive powers over services department matters, except those related to public order, police and land in the national capital.

