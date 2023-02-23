INDIA

AAP govt in Punjab cheating people in the name of health: Chugh

NewsWire
0
4

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday said that the health system in Punjab has completely collapsed ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has come to power.

He added that while the Modi government has sanctioned two medical colleges in the state and a PGI but the AAP government is opposing it and not allowing it to happen.

The BJP leader refuted the claim of Punjab Health Minister Balbir Dhaliwal about improvement in health services and said that there is nearly 40 per cent shortage of doctors in the state.

He said patients have been running from pillar to post as the AAP clinics have become cosmetic centres for the party and have failed to provide even basic health facilities to people.

While the Modi government has enhanced budgetary allocation in a big way, the AAP government in Punjab was playing cheap politics in the name of health services, Chugh added.

He said the Aam Aadmi clinics have no doctors and there was hardly any provision for medicines.

Chugh claimed that the Modi government had been giving huge grants for the medical improvement in Punjab but the Bhagwant Mann government has failed to provide the resultant benefits to the people because of its careless approach.

20230223-234203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab

    Kerala innerwear removal row: 5 women in police custody for questioning

    Sunny Leone finds it hard to balance work life and motherhood

    MP reports 22 Covid cases, increasing trend a worry