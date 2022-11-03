INDIA

AAP govt to showcase Delhi as ‘The city that cares’ at Int’l Trade Fair

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi government’s pavilion at the 41st International Trade Fair to be held at Pragati Maidan here will showcase the national capital as ‘The City That Cares’.

The pavilion will showcase the government’s major initiative in various sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, electricity, water, transport, tourism and the relief measures for the public such as policies to reduce inflation.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the trade fair after meeting with officials.

“Delhi has initiated a new chapter for the development of India – through its transformative work in education, health, public transport, industry, environment etc. Several new initiatives have been introduced in Delhi, in such a way that the future of the field of technology, education, health, transport etc. is materialising in Delhi today,” Sisodia said on the occasion.

He also said that a glimpse of all these initiatives of the government shall be put as part of the Delhi Pavilion in the trade fair as an insight into the nation’s future.

The design of the pavilion will be based on the design of e-buses.

Along with this, a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage and history of Delhi shall also be displayed in the design of the stalls present inside the pavilion.

The Mohalla Clinics model will also be showcased as a part of Delhi Pavilion’s exhibition at the trade fair.

20221104-000607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Villagers overpower 2 most wanted Lashkar terrorists in J&K’s Reasi (Ld)

    NCLT notice to Emaar India Ltd on MGF Developers’ plea

    Annual film jamboree IFFI has not benefited Goa’s Konkani film culture

    Desperate Pakistan threatens Taliban- if you want recognition cage the TTP...