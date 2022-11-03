The Delhi government’s pavilion at the 41st International Trade Fair to be held at Pragati Maidan here will showcase the national capital as ‘The City That Cares’.

The pavilion will showcase the government’s major initiative in various sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, electricity, water, transport, tourism and the relief measures for the public such as policies to reduce inflation.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the trade fair after meeting with officials.

“Delhi has initiated a new chapter for the development of India – through its transformative work in education, health, public transport, industry, environment etc. Several new initiatives have been introduced in Delhi, in such a way that the future of the field of technology, education, health, transport etc. is materialising in Delhi today,” Sisodia said on the occasion.

He also said that a glimpse of all these initiatives of the government shall be put as part of the Delhi Pavilion in the trade fair as an insight into the nation’s future.

The design of the pavilion will be based on the design of e-buses.

Along with this, a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage and history of Delhi shall also be displayed in the design of the stalls present inside the pavilion.

The Mohalla Clinics model will also be showcased as a part of Delhi Pavilion’s exhibition at the trade fair.

