With Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit taking strong exception over the absence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the civic reception organised by him in honour of visiting President Droupadi Murmu, state Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said it was unfortunate on the part of the Governor for raising this ‘political’ issue.

Arora said that these remarks are uncalled for coming from the Governor and urged him to restrain from making such statements in the future.

Reminding the Chief Minister of Constitutional obligations that have to be met on such occasion, the Governor, amidst the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya said publicly from the stage: “I had personally called him up, but he has not come apparently due to some compulsion.”

“Whatever the compulsion, the Constitutional obligations are more important and have to be fulfilled on such an occasion.”

Chief Minister Mann was on a political tour to poll-bound Gujarat along with AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. Mann was also conspicuously absent at the Indian Air Force’s 90th Air Show at Sukhna Lake here.

Reacting sharply to the Governor’s assertions, Arora said that Mann’s event was scheduled and he had deputed him to receive and welcome President Draupadi Murmu during her visit in the Chandigarh.

He said that he, along with seven other Cabinet Ministers and all senior bureaucrats, attended the event to celebrate Air Force Day on Saturday.

However, honorable Governor made these unfortunate remarks against the Chief Minister.

Even earlier, he said that the Governor had been interfering in the matter of state and he cancelled the session of Punjab Assembly convened by the state government on September 22 only to prove the trust vote.

Mann called the session again on September 27 citing issues related to Punjab but he was first reluctant to give his assent for the session being called by the elected members of the government against ‘Operation Lotus’ of the BJP, the AAP minister said in a statement.

“It is condemnable that the Governor seems to be acting at the behest of BJP to implement ‘Operation Lotus’ in Punjab,” Arora said.

He said that Saturday’s remarks of the Punjab Governor clearly indicates that “he is working in cahoots with the BJP to weaken the democratic system and deter the AAP government from working for the welfare of common people”.

